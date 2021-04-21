Today is National Kindergarten Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to pay attention to the little ones and those who teach them because April 21st is National Kindergarten Day.

Friedrich Wilhelm August Frobel is credited with starting the first kindergarten in Germany in 1837.

Fun fact: kindergarten is actually a German word.

It means ‘garden for the children’ and was developed as a way to help young children adapt to being in school.

The first kindergarten in the United States opened in Watertown, Wisconsin in 1856.

To celebrate this holiday, say thank you to a kindergarten teacher in your area.

