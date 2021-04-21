Traffic light project causing lane closures on Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A traffic light maintenance project is causing some lane closures on Highway 359.

The City of Laredo Traffic Safety Department will be conducting signal light work at the intersection of E.G. Ranch and Highway 359.

As a result of the project, the westbound lanes on 359 will be closed as well as the turning lane on E.G. Ranch.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.