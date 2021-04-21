UISD Police officers undergo hostage negotiator training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of UISD Police Officers took part in a training course that will help them better protect their students in the event of an emergency.

UISD Sgt. Claudia Mireles and Sgt. Alonso Galindo attended a one-week hostage negotiators course conducted by the FBI.

Both officers earned certifications in the law enforcement specialty and also took a 40 hour course taught by the Association of Hostage Negotiators of Texas in 2019.

The UISD Police Department is the first responder to campuses and facilities when there are active intruders and when an incident becomes a hostage or barricaded situation.

UISD Police Chief Ray Garner says he has spoken to Chief Claudio Treviño about training his team yearly.

