Advertisement

Webb County to hold Moderna Vaccination Clinic

Officials will be setting up at the LIFE Downs Pavilion this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Residents line up for vaccine drive at Life Downs
Residents line up for vaccine drive at Life Downs(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is continuing its COVID-19 vacation efforts by hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

This Thursday, county officials will be setting up at the LIFE Downs Pavilion located at 6010 Saunders where they will be administering the modern vaccine.

There will be 400 doses available for those 18-years-old or older; keep in mind, this is not open to minors.

For more information you can call 956-523-4747 or register here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after accident
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

Latest News

National Crime Victim’s Week
Laredo Police holds National Crime Victim’s Week event
8th Graders of the Month
Local students honored for 8th Grader of the Month
Investigation continues for house fire on Hendricks Avenue
Investigation continues for house fire on Hendricks Avenue
File photo: North Central Park
City to unveil World of Wonder mural at North Central Park