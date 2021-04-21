Webb County to hold Moderna Vaccination Clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is continuing its COVID-19 vacation efforts by hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

This Thursday, county officials will be setting up at the LIFE Downs Pavilion located at 6010 Saunders where they will be administering the modern vaccine.

There will be 400 doses available for those 18-years-old or older; keep in mind, this is not open to minors.

For more information you can call 956-523-4747 or register here.

