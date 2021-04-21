Zapata County Sheriff’s Office arrest sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -authorities arrested a child sex offender while dismantling an alleged stash house.

The incident happened yesterday a little after midnight when the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office found five undocumented immigrants inside an RV.

Records revealed that one of the individuals was a Mexican National identified as Gustavo Reyes-Toledo who had an outstanding parole violation out of Illinois for sexual assault of a child.

Reyes-Toledo was transported to the Zapata County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

