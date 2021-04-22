Agents rescue girl who was abandoned by smugglers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector helped rescue a girl that was abandoned by a group of smugglers.

The incident happened on Monday evening when agents received a tip regarding migrants crossing the Rio Grande near Zacate Creek.

Agents were able to use technology to locate the group.

A solider saw that the group left one individual behind on the riverbanks as they returned to Mexico.

The minor was struggling to get out of the river because of the current and steep riverbank.

The soldier approached the area and rescued the young girl from the river.

The young girl appeared to be in good health and no medical attention was needed.

