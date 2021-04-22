Agents seize bundles of marijuana under World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a drug smuggling attempt near the World Trade Bridge earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when agents were patrolling north Laredo.

Using a small, unmanned aircraft system, agents were able to locate six individuals on the riverbanks carrying five large bundles of marijuana.

When agents arrived, the subjects fled to Mexico leaving several bundles of marijuana on the riverbanks.

The drugs weighed 360 pounds.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.