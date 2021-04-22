Advertisement

City library hosting open mic poetry night

The Joe A. Guerra Library is giving poets the chance to showcase their talents during a special event.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Calling all poets, our local library will be hosting an open mic poetry reading night.

For the past couple of weeks, the Joe A. Guerra Library has been hosting various poetry workshops helping writers on their craft.

The library is giving poets the chance to showcase their talents during a special event.

It all takes place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

If you would like to register for this or any other library events, you can click here.

