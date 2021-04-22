Advertisement

City to offer second dose vaccines at MOS Library

Residents will need to present a vaccination card in order to receive the second dose
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is continuing to provide coronavirus vaccines to local residents.

On Thursday, city officials be at the MOS Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street where they will be administering second dose Pfizer vaccines.

The on-site vaccination drive will be available for second doses; however, there will also be a limited amount of second dose vaccines.

Residents will need to present a vaccination card in order to receive the second dose.

The city is asking residents to spread the word, especially to those who do not have internet access.

The drive will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Agents seize bundles of marijuana
Agents seize bundles of marijuana under World Trade Bridge
37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres
ICE removes Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide
LISD Asynchronous Day
LISD Async
BP Migrant Child Rescue
BP Migrant Child Rescue
LISD to host virtual seminar
LISD to have asynchronous day on Friday