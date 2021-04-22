City to offer second dose vaccines at MOS Library

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is continuing to provide coronavirus vaccines to local residents.

On Thursday, city officials be at the MOS Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street where they will be administering second dose Pfizer vaccines.

The on-site vaccination drive will be available for second doses; however, there will also be a limited amount of second dose vaccines.

Residents will need to present a vaccination card in order to receive the second dose.

The city is asking residents to spread the word, especially to those who do not have internet access.

The drive will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.