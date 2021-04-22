Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city presentation has prompted the closure of Clark Boulevard.

Starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. the 900 to 1100 blocks of Clark will be closed to the traveling public for roughly one hour.

During this time, officers will be directing traffic to alleviate any congestion.

Laredo Police are asking drivers to avoid the area during this closure.

