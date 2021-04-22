Advertisement

Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A city presentation has prompted the closure of Clark Boulevard.

Starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. the 900 to 1100 blocks of Clark will be closed to the traveling public for roughly one hour.

During this time, officers will be directing traffic to alleviate any congestion.

Laredo Police are asking drivers to avoid the area during this closure.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Agents seize bundles of marijuana
Agents seize bundles of marijuana under World Trade Bridge
37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres
ICE removes Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide
LISD Asynchronous Day
LISD Async
BP Migrant Child Rescue
BP Migrant Child Rescue
LISD to host virtual seminar
LISD to have asynchronous day on Friday