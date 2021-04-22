Cornyn, Cuellar & Gonzalez to announce bill addressing migrant surge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A few Texas representatives are coming together to hold a press conference to discuss a bill that will address the influx of migrants at the border.

Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Tony Gonzalez will hold a virtual event to announce the introduction of a bipartisan bill to respond to the surge in migrants coming across the southern border.

The bill will improve the capacity to manage migration surges and process asylum claims in a timely manner and protect migrants and unaccompanied minors.

That event will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m.

