Drop off expired medications on Take Back the Pill Day

The DEA will be setting up at the KGNS parking lot at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard where you can bring in your used or expired medication.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s that time of the year to get rid of unwanted or unused medications.

This Saturday is Take Back the Pill Day, a nation-wide initiative that seeks to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The service is free and open to the pubic.

For more information, you can click here.

