Advertisement

Gummy vitamins recalled for possible metallic mesh

The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber...
The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

They were sold online and in stores between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A list of that identifying information is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright
In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by...
DC statehood approved by House as Senate fight looms
Family of Vanessa Guillen marks anniversary of her death in DC
Family of Vanessa Guillen marks anniversary of her death in DC
In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the...
SpaceX aims for 3rd crew launch hour before Friday’s sunrise
Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines