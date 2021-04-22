Advertisement

ICE removes Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide

The Mexican National entered the U.S. on an unknown date near Laredo by crossing the Rio Grande
37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres
37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in Mexico is deported by federal agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers removed 37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres to Mexico where he was wanted for homicide.

Back in March of 2018, authorities in Guanajuato issued an arrest warrant for Duran-Torres for homicide.

On November 19 of last year, ICE arrested Duran-Torres for entering the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande.

He was booked and taken to the Rio Grande Detention Center to await his immigration proceedings.

On Apr. 5, an immigration judge ordered his removal to Mexico.

