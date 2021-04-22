ICE removes Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in Mexico is deported by federal agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers removed 37-year-old Francisco Javier Duran-Torres to Mexico where he was wanted for homicide.

Back in March of 2018, authorities in Guanajuato issued an arrest warrant for Duran-Torres for homicide.

On November 19 of last year, ICE arrested Duran-Torres for entering the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande.

He was booked and taken to the Rio Grande Detention Center to await his immigration proceedings.

On Apr. 5, an immigration judge ordered his removal to Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.