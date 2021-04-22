Advertisement

LISD to have asynchronous day on Friday

Teachers will post lessons online for students to complete
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Just a reminder to teachers, students, and parents of LISD, this Friday, the school district will have its asynchronous learning day.

The asynchronous days are designed to provide teachers the chance to adhere to their professional duties while students catch up on homework or assignments.

Teachers will post lessons online for students to complete and those who attend in-class instruction will be given a workbook to take home and complete.

Asynchronous learning days will count as regular school days; however, students will not report to class.

Meanwhile, UISD will have a regularly scheduled school day.

