Local motorcyclist traveling the road to recovery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Temperatures outside have been breezy, a perfect day for cyclists to take an outdoor ride... but it’s also a critical time period.

Sixty one percent of all fatal motorcycle accidents took place between the spring and fall in Texas last year.

Some of the images above might be graphic.

On average, one motorcyclist dies every day on Texas roads. Next month, the Texas Department of Transportation is expected to jump start it’s campaign, “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles”as they attempt to reduce accidents.

One man shared his frightening story after a near fatal collision inspired him to re-evaluate his choices.

“I was driving back home on my motorcycle and while passing a car, the car didn’t see me by my side, so it ran me off the road and I ended up with all the damage that I have now,” said Alfonso Solis. “But luckily I’m still here now and alive.”

Alfonso Solis is still reliving a nightmare that occurred less than two weeks ago.

He’s visibly scarred by the event, but he is still on the journey towards recovery.

“I was going home just to pick up my truck. So, I wouldn’t have to be on the bike and it happened before I got there....”

A young driver failed to put on his blinking light, and it resulted in a crash near three points area that left Solis with multiple injuries.

“These types of accidents are seen quite often- the person riding the motorcycle is basically more susceptible to injuries because any impact for the motorcycle, any sudden stops, there’s a high chance or likeliness the person is going to fail,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “The person is going to meet the pavement and that’s where the injuries are sustained.”

“For us, as motorcyclists, we always got to wear our protective gear just to be safe- even if we’re doing our right thing. There’s other people out there not paying attention to what’s going on.”

Solis was not wearing a helmet, a decision that forced his family to reflect on the death of his nephew who was killed in a similar accident.

“When they saw me I was in the hospital, I got a call from sister, which was the mother of Asher. You could hear it in her voice where she didn’t want to show up cause going through another previous motorcycle accident, it’s traumatizing for everybody. So, it’s something I wouldn’t desire on anybody. Luckily, I’m still here alive and kicking.”

While the wounds remain deep, Solis is still happy to be alive.

“Basically, the head got full blood and they’re going to have to do a procedure that they’e going to have to open and drain it and other than that well, the damages are healing by themselves, pretty nicely with the medications given to me a the Laredo Medical Center, but hopefully, I can get back on the road pretty soon because you know how we are- we still want to drive.”

In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed in Texas, and more than 1,800 were seriously injured.

The last time there was a deathless day for motorcyclists in the state of Texas was back on November 7th, 2000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.