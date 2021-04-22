Local non-profit to screen environmental documentary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To celebrate Earth Day, a local non-profit is inviting the community to learn how they can go green in the simplest of ways.

Manuel Juarez from the Rio Grande International Study Center, or RGISC, says it’s important to take care of our earth and natural resources, saying we can’t “recycle our way out” of the effects of plastic pollution.

To celebrate Earth’s Day 51st anniversary, RGISC is screening “The Story of Plastic,” a documentary that he calls “eye opening” as he believes in a “plastic crisis.”

“We get a clear look at the negative impacts of plastic, not only on the environment but also on our health as well and really get down to the source of where this is coming from and how we can stop it,” said Manuel Juarez.

Manuel invites community members to see how plastic directly impacts us.

“Birds, wildlife, have consumed plastic, and we’re also eating these fish so we have also been consuming this plastic ourselves.”

Manuel goes on to say pollution is present not just in our community, but the whole wide world.

The documentary will be screened on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and there will be Spanish subtitles with a Q&A with the filmmaker after.

The screening is free and to register for it you can click here.

