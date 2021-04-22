Advertisement

Local organization to hold food drive for veterans

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a veteran and need some help in putting dinner on the table, we have some good news for you.

The Laredo Veterans Affairs will host a free drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, April 22nd as part of its effort to eliminate hunger among veterans and their families.

The drive-thru will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last and will be located at the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic at 4602 Bartlett Avenue.

Veterans must present a valid ID to confirm their veteran status.

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars.

