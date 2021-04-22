Local schools go green on Earth Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With Earth Day underway, several local schools are celebrating by exercising their green thumbs!

Students over at Macdonell Elementary have been hard at work planting in their garden since Tuesday.

Students in the Honor Society Program put on some gardening gloves and busted out their equipment as they worked to plant fresh produce.

The students will continue these efforts on Thursday at 3 p.m.

That’s not the only school celebrating Earth Day, Milton Elementary will also be planting vegetables in their school garden.

Students have also been working on other environmental projects such as pet rocks and bird feeders. That initiative will take place at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, students at the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet school will be planting trees to replace those that died during the winter storm.

