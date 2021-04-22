Advertisement

LPD’s most wanted suspected of six crimes

Luis Gerardo Rocha has three arrest warrants for robbery with a gun, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.
Luis Gerardo Rocha
Luis Gerardo Rocha(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week’s Laredo Police Department’s most wanted is a suspect for six different crimes.

The other three warrants include interfering with an emergency call and assault causing injury.

Anybody with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

“If the person is arrested who is featured under the most wanted, Crime Stoppers may issue out a reward of up to $1,000,” said Jose Espinoza. “So that’s why it’s very important for people to get, you know, if they have any information to submit the tip and they can be eligible for a cash reward.”

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can call 956-727-TIPS (8477) or you can click here.

