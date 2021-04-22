LPD’s most wanted suspected of six crimes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week’s Laredo Police Department’s most wanted is a suspect for six different crimes.

Luis Gerardo Rocha has three arrest warrants for robbery with a gun, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

The other three warrants include interfering with an emergency call and assault causing injury.

Anybody with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

“If the person is arrested who is featured under the most wanted, Crime Stoppers may issue out a reward of up to $1,000,” said Jose Espinoza. “So that’s why it’s very important for people to get, you know, if they have any information to submit the tip and they can be eligible for a cash reward.”

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can call 956-727-TIPS (8477) or you can click here.

