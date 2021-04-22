Man indicted for domestic assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is indicted for a domestic assault that happened last month.

Orlando Canizales Jr. was arrested on March 24th for allegedly assaulting a woman after he asked her for money to buy drugs.

According to the victim, she was able to dial 911 before Canizales took away her phone.

Police arrived at the victim’s house; Canizales fled but was later arrested.

His case is being heard at the 406th District Court before Judge Oscar J. Hale.

