Man indicted for second homicide of the year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man from Vicksburg, Mississippi is indicted for the city’s second homicide of the year.

The grand jury for the 49th District Court issued a bill against Colton Quade Branning for the murder of Justin Heath Allen which happened on February 23rd.

Branning is accused of taking Health to a dead-end street at the 4500 block of Clark Boulevard where he shot him in the head.

Court documents say Branning came to Laredo to take part in the smuggling of people and drugs.

His case is being heard at the 111th District Court before Judge Monica Notzon.

