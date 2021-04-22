Advertisement

Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

Latest News

CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CDC advisors will meet to discuss the fate of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
In this Friday, May 31, 2019 file photo,T he eight co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National...
Vocabulary, lightning round added to National Spelling Bee
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Jobs are make-or-break argument for Biden in climate plan
In this photo provided by Nzazi Malonga, Shock G, left, poses at the "All Eyez On Me" film...
Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57
In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss