Advertisement

Praying for the rain on Earth Day!

Last chance to wear your sweater
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -We are going to have one more day of bearable temperatures before we shoot back up to the 90s.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the 70s and see a high of about 83 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Friday; however, we’ll see a high of about 97 degrees.

We’ll stay in the upper 90s for the entire weekend as well as into next week.

We could see a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday, but we’re expecting a very hot and sunny day.

By Monday of next week we’re looking at a high of a 98 degrees and by Tuesday we’ll be in the triple digits.

As we get closer to May, be prepared to start the summer season.

Hopefully this year it’s not a cruel summer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Bring on the rain
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday forecast
Rite of Spring
Rite of Spring
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday forecast