Praying for the rain on Earth Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -We are going to have one more day of bearable temperatures before we shoot back up to the 90s.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the 70s and see a high of about 83 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Friday; however, we’ll see a high of about 97 degrees.

We’ll stay in the upper 90s for the entire weekend as well as into next week.

We could see a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday, but we’re expecting a very hot and sunny day.

By Monday of next week we’re looking at a high of a 98 degrees and by Tuesday we’ll be in the triple digits.

As we get closer to May, be prepared to start the summer season.

Hopefully this year it’s not a cruel summer.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.