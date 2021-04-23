Advertisement

Accident reported on Matamoros Street

According to a witness, a pickup truck crashed into another vehicle on Thursday evening.
Matamoros Street
Matamoros Street(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on Matamoros Street and IH-35.

According to a witness, a pickup truck crashed into another vehicle on Thursday evening.

There is no word yet if any injuries are reported. The area is still being cleaned up.

Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.

