Accident reported on Matamoros Street
According to a witness, a pickup truck crashed into another vehicle on Thursday evening.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on Matamoros Street and IH-35.
There is no word yet if any injuries are reported. The area is still being cleaned up.
Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.
