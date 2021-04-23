AEP donates funds to LISD robotics program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A few local schools are getting some help to continue their student technology program.

AEP Texas presented checks to three LISD schools on Wednesday morning for their robotics programs.

AEP External Affairs Manager Tony Arce presented checks to Christen Middle School, Martin High School and Early College High School.

The donations will be used to purchase equipment and fund competitions for students.

AEP supports the district’s mission as well as their programs in science, technology, education, arts and math.

