Bethany House teams up with clinic to vaccinate homeless

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some groups might not be able to have as much access to the COVID-19 vaccine as others.

However, two local organizations are doing the most to help the homeless and medically under-served populations of Laredo.

Nuevo Laredo resident Nadine Kline receives services from Bethany House of Laredo.

The homeless shelter partnered with Gateway Clinic on Thursday to distribute vaccines.

”This is very good news because my boss thought that I had the virus when I got sick last week, but I was negative, but I still have a chance to get the virus and I want to be safe,” said Nadine.

The shelter held its second drive, distributing around 40 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

”We want to target as many homeless individuals, females, males, even families that need the vaccination and put a stop to COVID,” said Javier Garcia from Bethany House.

They plan to hold more drives in the coming weeks to vaccinate as many of the 300 to 500 homeless people in Laredo as possible.

Gateway Clinic also plans to continue partnering with other groups, such as the local school districts.

”This virus doesn’t discriminate as we’ve seen, and so gateway is willing to partner with anyone that wants to vaccinate their population,” said Mara Lopez from Gateway Clinic.

Jimmy Rice, who is homeless, said he was glad he had the opportunity to get his shot.

”If they don’t get vaccinated, they have a 50/50 (chance) of living because it will take their life.”

Bethany House and Gateway provided the patients with information so they can come back and receive their second dose.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.