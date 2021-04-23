Advertisement

Bethany House teams up with clinic to vaccinate homeless

They plan to hold more drives in the coming weeks to vaccinate as many of the 300 to 500 homeless people in Laredo as possible.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some groups might not be able to have as much access to the COVID-19 vaccine as others.

However, two local organizations are doing the most to help the homeless and medically under-served populations of Laredo.

Nuevo Laredo resident Nadine Kline receives services from Bethany House of Laredo.

The homeless shelter partnered with Gateway Clinic on Thursday to distribute vaccines.

”This is very good news because my boss thought that I had the virus when I got sick last week, but I was negative, but I still have a chance to get the virus and I want to be safe,” said Nadine.

The shelter held its second drive, distributing around 40 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

”We want to target as many homeless individuals, females, males, even families that need the vaccination and put a stop to COVID,” said Javier Garcia from Bethany House.

They plan to hold more drives in the coming weeks to vaccinate as many of the 300 to 500 homeless people in Laredo as possible.

Gateway Clinic also plans to continue partnering with other groups, such as the local school districts.

”This virus doesn’t discriminate as we’ve seen, and so gateway is willing to partner with anyone that wants to vaccinate their population,” said Mara Lopez from Gateway Clinic.

Jimmy Rice, who is homeless, said he was glad he had the opportunity to get his shot.

”If they don’t get vaccinated, they have a 50/50 (chance) of living because it will take their life.”

Bethany House and Gateway provided the patients with information so they can come back and receive their second dose.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

Latest News

Veteran food drive
Laredo Veterans Affairs helps feed local heroes
Police searching for man
Police asks community for information regarding man
Local infusion center to shut down
Local infusion center to shut down
Outlet Shoppes to change contract amid declined sales