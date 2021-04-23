Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felons

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested three convicted felons during three separate events in less than 24 hours.

The first incident happened on Apr. 21 when agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants at a ranch near Freer. One of the individuals was identified as 34-year-old Jasiel Olvera-Olguin.

Records revealed he was convicted of sexual abuse and burglary in Des Moines, Iowa.

Later that same day, the Duval County Sheriff’s Officer turned over several people who were arrested during a traffic stop.

One man was identified as 69-year-old Raul Ruela-Gonzalez who was convicted of manslaughter out of Detroit back in 1988.

And the third arrest happened when agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

One of the Mexican Nationals was identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Velasquez-Villeda.

Records revealed he was convicted of multiple drug-related charges.

All three are being prosecuted for immigration violations and will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

