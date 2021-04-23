Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felons

Agents arrested a man convicted of manslaughter, drug possession and a sex offender
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested three convicted felons during three separate events in less than 24 hours.

The first incident happened on Apr. 21 when agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants at a ranch near Freer. One of the individuals was identified as 34-year-old Jasiel Olvera-Olguin.

Records revealed he was convicted of sexual abuse and burglary in Des Moines, Iowa.

Later that same day, the Duval County Sheriff’s Officer turned over several people who were arrested during a traffic stop.

One man was identified as 69-year-old Raul Ruela-Gonzalez who was convicted of manslaughter out of Detroit back in 1988.

And the third arrest happened when agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

One of the Mexican Nationals was identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Velasquez-Villeda.

Records revealed he was convicted of multiple drug-related charges.

All three are being prosecuted for immigration violations and will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Outlet Shoppes to change contract amid declined sales
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation
Luis Gerardo Rocha
LPD’s most wanted suspected of six crimes

Latest News

George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized
George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized
George Floyd Memorial vandalized
George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized with racist graffiti
Crime victims remembered during Lake Casa Blanca vigil
Crime victims remembered during Lake Casa Blanca vigil
AEP presents check to school district
AEP donates funds to LISD robotics program
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Texas woman hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with J&J vaccine