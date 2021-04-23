City searching for volunteers for District Three clean up
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Even though Earth Day has come and gone, the beautification efforts don’t have to stop!
This Saturday, Councilmember for District Three Mercurio Martinez III will hold a clean-up event in the Santa Fe area.
Those who take part in the event will qualify for community service hours.
The event will start from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, you can click here.
