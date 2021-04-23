City searching for volunteers for District Three clean up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Even though Earth Day has come and gone, the beautification efforts don’t have to stop!

This Saturday, Councilmember for District Three Mercurio Martinez III will hold a clean-up event in the Santa Fe area.

Those who take part in the event will qualify for community service hours.

The event will start from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.