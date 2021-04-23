Crime victims remembered during Lake Casa Blanca vigil

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -In observance of National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, many gathered at Lake Casa Blanca for a candlelight vigil to honor victims of all kinds.

Every year, local law enforcement teams up with shelters and agencies to recognize survivors and victims who have passed away due to a crime.

Whether it’s an act of violence, hit and run accident, or shooting, organizers remember them as well as their families and friends as they go through harsh times in their lives.

Organizers of the event want victims to know that they are not alone and they are there to lend a helping hand.

