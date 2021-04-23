City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Cynthia Collazo Toddler Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents living in district four will have a new park to take the kids!

The City of Laredo and Councilmember Alberto Torres will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cynthia Collazo Toddler Park.

The park will have several new amenities including swing sets, fencing, a dog park, amphitheater, picnic tables, and BBQ pits.

The ceremony will take place at the 2700 block of Maryland at 11 a.m.

