City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Cynthia Collazo Toddler Park

Toddler Park to open in District Four
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents living in district four will have a new park to take the kids!

The City of Laredo and Councilmember Alberto Torres will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cynthia Collazo Toddler Park.

The park will have several new amenities including swing sets, fencing, a dog park, amphitheater, picnic tables, and BBQ pits.

The ceremony will take place at the 2700 block of Maryland at 11 a.m.

