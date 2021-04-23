Weekend forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Warm air aloft will stir in, mixing the low cloud deck away Friday midday. Temperatures will rise above 90. A weak front may trigger a scattered shower Friday night followed by rather hot weather and lower humidity this weekend. Desert air from the Mexican Plateau will bring especially high temperatures Tuesday. Lower temperatures, but still very warm weather will follow.

I’m expecting cloudy tonight, a few patches of drizzle is possible toward dawn, low near 70. Becoming partly cloudy Friday afternoon, high in the low 90′s. A slight chance of a shower Friday night. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, high in the mid to upper 90′s. Partly cloudy Tuesday, highs a bit above 100. A slight chance of a shower Tuesday night. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the 90′s Wednesday, near 90 Thursday.

