George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized with racist graffiti

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -A mural of George Floyd in downtown Houston was vandalized with racist graffiti Thursday.

The mural was created after Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin last year.

The artist behind the painting has since covered up the slurs and restored the drawing Thursday.

The mural, which is located a couple of miles from where Floyd grew up in Third Ward,

The vandalism comes after Chauvin was convicted on three charges in the death of Floyd.

Houston Police are checking to see if there’s surveillance video that could help them find those responsible.

They are also canvassing the area, hoping to talk to anyone who might have seen something.

