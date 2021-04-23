Advertisement

Georgia man wanted for murder arrested in Laredo

Laredo Police made the arrest after responding a call regarding a suspicious person near Jarvis Plaza
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for murder out of Georgia is arrested allegedly trying to use the gateway city for his escape.

William Jerome Adams is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault out of Gwinnett County, Georgia.

It all started back on Mar. 27 when authorities received a call regarding two suspicious men hanging out in the Jarvis Plaza area.

When they arrived, one of the men gave them an ID that wasn’t actually his.

Officers eventually found out who Adams was and that he had warrants for murder and aggravated assault out of Georgia.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Sources say he was trying to flee into Mexico.

He has now been returned back to Georgia to face his charges.

