Health authority addresses future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino is speaking out on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine decision.
COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino is speaking out on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine decision, saying:

“It is important to put into context and discuss concerns of the rare incidence of blood clots with your doctor. Additionally, the CDC has updated the treatment guidelines if any adverse reactions should result.”

