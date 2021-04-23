Health authority addresses future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino is speaking out on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine decision.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino is speaking out on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine decision, saying:
“It is important to put into context and discuss concerns of the rare incidence of blood clots with your doctor. Additionally, the CDC has updated the treatment guidelines if any adverse reactions should result.”
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.