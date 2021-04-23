Advertisement

Helicopter crash shuts down highway in Mexico

A major highway between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey is shut down after a helicopter crashes into the road’s main lanes.
Courtesy of Nuevo Leon Fire Department
Courtesy of Nuevo Leon Fire Department(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO (KGNS) - A major highway between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey is shut down after a helicopter crashes into the road’s main lanes.

According to several media outlets like “El Manana” the helicopter was traveling along the highway when it crashed near the city of Apodaca in Nuevo Leon around 1:45 on Friday afternoon.

The chopper quickly went up in flames.

Mexican media is reporting that three people may have been in the aircraft and at least one person, the pilot, may have died as a result.

Nuevo Leon state authorities were able to put the fire out but not before the chopper was left in ashes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Outlet Shoppes to change contract amid declined sales
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
Luis Gerardo Rocha
LPD’s most wanted suspected of six crimes
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

Latest News

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
President of Mexico receives coronavirus vaccine
Woman's death sparks outrage in Mexico
Mexico outraged after Salvadoran woman dies in custody
Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, age 64
Former Tamaulipas governor is convicted
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported at junkyard in Nuevo Laredo