Helicopter crash shuts down highway in Mexico

MEXICO (KGNS) - A major highway between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey is shut down after a helicopter crashes into the road’s main lanes.

According to several media outlets like “El Manana” the helicopter was traveling along the highway when it crashed near the city of Apodaca in Nuevo Leon around 1:45 on Friday afternoon.

The chopper quickly went up in flames.

Mexican media is reporting that three people may have been in the aircraft and at least one person, the pilot, may have died as a result.

Nuevo Leon state authorities were able to put the fire out but not before the chopper was left in ashes.

