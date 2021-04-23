His girl Friday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s finally Friday, and it’s going to be a hot one!

On Friday morning we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of about 95 degrees by the afternoon with a 20 percent chance of rain at night.

This hot and humid air will continue to stay with us all weekend long.

On Saturday and Sunday we are expecting a high of 97 degrees for both days.

Then on Monday, we could reach near the triple digits with a high of 99.

We will get above the hundreds on Tuesday with a high of 102 and highs in the upper 90s on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, we’ll drop to the low 90s giving us some relief but not much.

As we get closer to the month of May, we can expect less chances of cool air.

