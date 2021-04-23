Advertisement

Laredo Veterans Affairs helps feed local heroes

Cars, trucks, and small SUVs were seen outside the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local heroes lined up bright and early for a food distribution event.

Cars, trucks, and small SUVs were seen outside the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.

The Laredo Veterans Affairs hosted the free drive-thru food pantry today as part of its effort to eliminate hunger among veterans and their families.

The agency says food insecurity is a serious and significant issue affecting many Americans either daily or at the end of the month when financial resources are exhausted.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation

Latest News

Police searching for man
Police asks community for information regarding man
Local infusion center to shut down
Local infusion center to shut down
Bethany House teams up with clinic to vaccinate homeless
Bethany House teams up with clinic to vaccinate homeless
Outlet Shoppes to change contract amid declined sales