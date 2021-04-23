Laredo Veterans Affairs helps feed local heroes
Cars, trucks, and small SUVs were seen outside the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local heroes lined up bright and early for a food distribution event.
The Laredo Veterans Affairs hosted the free drive-thru food pantry today as part of its effort to eliminate hunger among veterans and their families.
The agency says food insecurity is a serious and significant issue affecting many Americans either daily or at the end of the month when financial resources are exhausted.
