Laredo Veterans Affairs helps feed local heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local heroes lined up bright and early for a food distribution event.

Cars, trucks, and small SUVs were seen outside the Laredo VA Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.

The Laredo Veterans Affairs hosted the free drive-thru food pantry today as part of its effort to eliminate hunger among veterans and their families.

The agency says food insecurity is a serious and significant issue affecting many Americans either daily or at the end of the month when financial resources are exhausted.

