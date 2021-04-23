LISD to hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts in making sure all of its eligible students are vaccinated for the coronavirus.

This morning, LISD will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics which are open to both staff and students.

The first one will be at the Lara Academy Clinic will be administering the second dose of the vaccine for students 18 years or older who received the first dose on March 24.

The clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second clinic, will be held at Shirley Field where students 16 years of age or older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LISD is reminding anyone getting the vaccine to bring their ID and immunization cards.

