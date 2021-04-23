Advertisement

Mexican Consulate to hold drawing workshop at outlets

The workshops are part of a drawing contest called "This is my Mexico".
File photo: Outlet Shoppes of Laredo
File photo: Outlet Shoppes of Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Mexican Consulate is inviting young aspiring artists to a drawing workshop.

This Saturday, the consulate and the Mexican Cultural Institute will be setting up a drawing workshop for kids ages six to 14 years old.

The workshops are part of a drawing contest called “This is my Mexico” and the theme is Mexican Independence.

The workshops are free and open to the public.

Materials will be provided and facemasks are required.

