Mexican Consulate to hold drawing workshop at outlets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Mexican Consulate is inviting young aspiring artists to a drawing workshop.

This Saturday, the consulate and the Mexican Cultural Institute will be setting up a drawing workshop for kids ages six to 14 years old.

The workshops are part of a drawing contest called “This is my Mexico” and the theme is Mexican Independence.

The workshops are free and open to the public.

Materials will be provided and facemasks are required.

