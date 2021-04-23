Advertisement

Police find 50 undocumented immigrants inside trailer on I-35

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beltway Parkway where they were able to locate 50 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A call to San Antonio Police results in the discovery of over four dozen undocumented immigrants near the outskirts of Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 3:45 a.m. when the Laredo Police Department received a call from San Antonio authorities saying that someone was being held inside a trailer with no means of escaping.

After speaking to the person, both San Antonio Police and Laredo Police determined the caller was located on I-35 near mile marker 13.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beltway Parkway where they were able to locate 50 undocumented immigrants inside.

All of the people were turned over to Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man indicted for assaulting woman
Man indicted for domestic assault
Outlet Shoppes to change contract amid declined sales
Colton Quade Branning
Man indicted for second homicide of the year
File photo
Clark Blvd. to be closed for city presentation
Luis Gerardo Rocha
LPD’s most wanted suspected of six crimes

Latest News

George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized
George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized
George Floyd Memorial vandalized
George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized with racist graffiti
Crime victims remembered during Lake Casa Blanca vigil
Crime victims remembered during Lake Casa Blanca vigil
AEP presents check to school district
AEP donates funds to LISD robotics program
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Texas woman hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with J&J vaccine