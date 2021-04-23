Police find 50 undocumented immigrants inside trailer on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A call to San Antonio Police results in the discovery of over four dozen undocumented immigrants near the outskirts of Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 3:45 a.m. when the Laredo Police Department received a call from San Antonio authorities saying that someone was being held inside a trailer with no means of escaping.

After speaking to the person, both San Antonio Police and Laredo Police determined the caller was located on I-35 near mile marker 13.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Beltway Parkway where they were able to locate 50 undocumented immigrants inside.

All of the people were turned over to Border Patrol custody for processing.

