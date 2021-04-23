Advertisement

Texas woman hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with J&J vaccine

A DSHS spokesman said no other information was being released, citing patient privacy and confidentiality
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal health officials have informed state officials that a Texas woman has been hospitalized with possible blood clots associated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed state health officials of the situation Wednesday afternoon.

Federal and state agencies have placed the J&J vaccine rollout on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

