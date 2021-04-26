Advertisement

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for what summer camps should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them, but that won’t apply to most campers because there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask-wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

“All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times, with exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating and drinking or swimming,” the CDC said.

The agency also said campers should be separated into small groups that don’t interact. The groups should keep six feet apart from each other at all times.

Indoor activities and close-contact outdoor sports are being discouraged.

The CDC also advises sleepaway camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo
Ruben Garza
Man accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor
Horacio Hinojosa Jr., age 17
UPDATE: Stabbing reported outside carnival
Fire vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway
Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court speech case
Officer Luis E. Raines speaks during ribbon cutting ceremony for police substation
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain
Migrant Children Mental Health
Migrant children suffer psychological trauma from journey to U.S.