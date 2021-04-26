Advertisement

Fire breaks out at home on Santa Clara Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out in south Laredo.

The fire was reported on Monday morning at 7:55 a.m. at the 2200 block of Santa Clara Street.

Fire crews arrived and saw the home engulfed in flames and clouds of black smoke coming from the house.

Laredo Firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The house sustained severe damages to the front bedroom and front exterior wall.

Property was unoccupied during the time of the fire.

AEP removed the electrical service meter as a precautionary measure.

No word at this time on what caused the fire.

