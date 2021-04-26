Fire department vehicle involved in accident on Zapata Highway

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident on Zapata Highway that involved a Laredo Fire Department unit.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Zapata Highway and Highway 83.

While responding to a house fire on Santa Clara, a fire department Chevy Tahoe collided with a Jeep Gladiator.

LFD EMS units responded to the scene of the crash, fortunately, no one was transported to the hospital.

An additional unit was dispatched to the house fire to make up for personnel involved in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.