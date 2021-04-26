Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.(Source: CNN, U.S. CENSUS BUREAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guatemalan father murdered, son seriously injured on their way to U.S.
Horacio Hinojosa Jr., age 17
UPDATE: Stabbing reported outside carnival
George Floyd Memorial vandalized
George Floyd memorial in Houston vandalized with racist graffiti
Courtesy of Nuevo Leon Fire Department
Helicopter crash shuts down highway in Mexico
Accident reported on Mann Road
Accident reported on Mann Road

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to...
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren
Monday morning forecast
Monday morning blues
The CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically...
Fully vaccinated Americans to enjoy more freedoms, officials say