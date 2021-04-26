Advertisement

Ghostbusters vehicle spotted in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There was something strange going on in our neighborhood over the weekend and it turns out someone was already on the case.

A ghostbusters vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of H-E-B Plus on Saturday afternoon.

The car was completely decked out with the Ghostbusters logo and even a replica of Slimer in the backseat.

No word on if it was Dan Aykroyd and the boys or Kristen Wig and her crew.

Ghostbuster’s afterlife is set to hit theaters, November 10th, 2021.

