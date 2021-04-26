Advertisement

Knitffiti: A new way to leave your mark

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You may have heard of graffiti, the act of writing, or spraying your own artwork in public to leave your mark.

A new kind of graffiti is being celebrated by a local organization and it’s all for a good cause.

The Laredo Cultural District is a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote arts in our community.

They have decided to launch a new campaign that combines knitting or crocheting with graffiti.

The group meets every Saturday morning to create new crafts, or they can knit their own creations and post their pictures on Facebook or Instagram.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can head on over to the group’s Facebook page.

