Laredo Police Department announces first official chaplain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for the Laredo Police Department after naming one of their own as the first official chaplain.

You may have seen him on his motorcycle as part of the Laredo Police motor squad unit but now Officer Luis E. Raines has been chosen as the department’s first official chaplain.

Giving his brothers and sisters in blue, spiritual, moral and religious guidance they may need.

Raines was just one of many officers who took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony of the downtown police substation leading the event in prayer.

He was the perfect choice for the job because he’s also an ordained deacon for the Diocese of Laredo.

Raines studied at the University of Saint Thomas, the Mary School of Seminary.

After six years, Raines received his diploma from in pastoral theology and a year later he got ordained.

Officer Raines is part of a group that men and women in blue can go to in times of stress.

Raines says if any officers have a bad day or went through something traumatic he can speak with them one on one instead of taking that trauma home.

There are other services officers can get in their time of need.

Raines says, “As the chaplain and peer support member, we have those two in combination now. Peer support counseling to officers. If they don’t feel comfortable talking, they have other peer members they can reach out to.”

Police Chief Claudio Treviño, Jr. says the Chaplain program is essential for the mental and spiritual health of department personnel.

Officer Raines assures his family of blue that they are not alone and if they need someone to talk to, he’s ready to listen.

Raines says, “We all need spiritual guidance at one time. At some point or another in our life we need guidance from god. In that spiritual journey that we’re on, each and every day. To be able to share that with my brothers and sisters in blue, is a blessing.”

Friday was Officer Raines last day as part of the motor squad. He is now part of the training division.

