Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition holds pro-choice protest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several people are protesting outside City Hall to protest Texas’ new bill that seeks to ban abortion.

The protest started in front of City Hall on Monday morning at around 10 a.m.

Many who took part in the demonstration held signs saying, “My body is not your politics” and “Don’t take away my choice”.

There are currently seven anti-abortion bills circulating in the Texas legislature, one of which is a six-week abortion ban.

This would ban abortion before you would even know if you were pregnant.

Members of the Laredo Reproductive Health Coalition say this is a blatant attack on their reproductive rights and say they will not stand for it.

Representatives Richard Raymond and Tracy King’s votes could determine Texans’ access to safe abortion.

The purpose of the protest is to demand that Rep. Raymond and King vote no to the bills.

